Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,865. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

