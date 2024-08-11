Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,042 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in St. Joe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,832. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $12,265,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

