Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Janus International Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 739,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 378,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

