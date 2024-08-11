Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $941,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.97. 2,833,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $185.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

