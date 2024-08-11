Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $637,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.