Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pentair by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Pentair by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 880,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

