Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 675 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $93.64. 101,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

