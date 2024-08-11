Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Anika Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

ANIK stock remained flat at $25.68 during trading on Friday. 51,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,498. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

