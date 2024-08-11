Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $118.17

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.17.
LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LYV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LYV opened at $92.18 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.