Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $22.40

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 35.81%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,396 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 214,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 739,629 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 437,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

