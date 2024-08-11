Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $189.33

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV stock opened at $169.52 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $177.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

