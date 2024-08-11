Analysts Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT at $27.80

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

