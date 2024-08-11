Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million.

EFXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital upgraded Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Enerflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $2,279,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

