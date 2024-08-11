Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMPL opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

