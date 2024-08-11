Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. 766,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

