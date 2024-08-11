Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

AMPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 365,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,695. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $747,482. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

