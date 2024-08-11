Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $1.44-1.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.440-1.500 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

