Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.440-1.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.64.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE COLD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 1,751,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.