American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.34. 1,393,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after acquiring an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

