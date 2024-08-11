American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Trimmed by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $237.85. 1,956,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.85.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

