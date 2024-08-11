Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO David Trick Buys 3,700 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,442.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 87,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 235,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

