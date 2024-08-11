Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO David Trick Buys 3,700 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,442.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
