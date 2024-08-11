Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO David Trick Buys 3,700 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,679,442.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 87,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 235,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

