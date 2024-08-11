ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lifesci Capital downgraded ALX Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,577,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,469 shares of company stock valued at $554,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 667,245 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

