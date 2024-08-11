Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.33.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$51.00. The company had a trading volume of 306,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.