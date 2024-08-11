Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $10.38 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.54.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
