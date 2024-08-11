Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $10.38 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

