Allied Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $7,791,000. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 29,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The firm has a market cap of $590.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

