Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at TD Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $704.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,506,000 after buying an additional 516,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 98,662 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

