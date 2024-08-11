Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Plans $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. Alexander’s has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

