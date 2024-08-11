Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-2.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.070 EPS.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,830. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

