Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-2.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.070 EPS.

Alarm.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 752,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,830. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Alarm.com has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $77.29.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

