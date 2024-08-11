Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $125.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $9.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. 6,536,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $325,242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after buying an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.