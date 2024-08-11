Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $9.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,536,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,245,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.