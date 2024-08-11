Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

