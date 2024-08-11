Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $15.56. 959,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

