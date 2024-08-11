agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised agilon health to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in agilon health by 626.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $60,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.