Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lessened by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 737,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,235. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

