AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Posts Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,425. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $273.53 million, a P/E ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Get AerSale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.