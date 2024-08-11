aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.48 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. aelf has a market cap of $305.93 million and $48.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,192,552 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.