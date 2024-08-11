Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,582,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,924,113. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

