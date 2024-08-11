Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,582,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,924,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

