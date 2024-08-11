ADTRAN’s (ADTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

ADTRAN stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $8,363,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.