Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

