Achain (ACT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.41

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 275.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $21.41 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

