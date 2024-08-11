Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0568 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $57.97 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

