AC Immune SA to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACIU. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

ACIU stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 96.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

