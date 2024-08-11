9,984 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,418,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,259. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

