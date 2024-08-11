9,786 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $24,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.83. 1,851,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,728. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.84 and its 200-day moving average is $329.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

