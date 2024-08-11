8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,656. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in 8X8 by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 27.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 571,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,279,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,546,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

