5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James cut 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

VNP stock opened at C$5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.13. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.99 and a 52-week high of C$6.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

