5,148 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IES by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IES by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IESC stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

