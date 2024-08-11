3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $330.56

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 330.56 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 338.50 ($4.33). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.31), with a volume of 441,985 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.39.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

